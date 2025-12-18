Anthony Joshua Towers Over Jake Paul At Weigh-In, Optics Suggest Pain Ahead For YouTuber

Jake Paul thinks he has a puncher's shot. It shouldn't happen. It simply can't happen.

Jake Paul is finally out of his depth.

This weekend, the YouTuber-turned-boxer faces the ultimate reality check: a heavyweight collision with a literal mountain of a man, Anthony Joshua.

After Thursday’s official weigh-in, one thing is clear: if AJ doesn't send Paul to the local ER, it is an absolute stain on his legacy.

The scales in Miami didn't lie.

Joshua tipped at 243.4 pounds, a whopping 27-pound advantage over Paul’s 216.4.

WATCH:

Beyond the weight, the optics were even more jarring: the 6-foot-6 Joshua towers over the 6-foot-1 Paul by a full five inches.

On pure physicality alone, Joshua should be able to maul this kid.

"When in war, there is no weight. And now the wait for the war is over," Jake Paul posted on X, paired with a photo from their stand-off before the media on Thursday.

Love him or hate him, Paul’s Netflix experiments pull massive ratings, and Friday night is the ultimate BS test for Paul’s (12-1-0) boxing career. Most boxing purists dismiss them as scripted.

The 28-year-old Paul might be headed for a CAT scan, but he’s laughing all the way to the bank with a reported $150 million in career earnings.

Beating up a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024 earned him zero respect, but it did pack AT&T Stadium. He knows how to sell a fight.

The main card begins Friday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Kaseya Center in Miami, streaming on Netflix.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela