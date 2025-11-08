I Thought I Had Blocked Him Out, But The 76ers Creepy Early 2000s Mascot Is Back

In the world of mascots, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a better city than Philadelphia.

You've got the Phillie Phanatic, a legend of the game.

The Flyers' Gritty, a modern pop cultural phenomenon.

The Eagles' Swoop, who is… also very good.

Then, the 76ers have a dog named Franklin, who is a solid mascot, but before him was arguably the creepiest mascot of all time, Hip-Hop, a weirdly buff rabbit with sunglasses and a durag.

I regret to inform you that Hip-Hop is back.

Did you ever suddenly remember something from your youth and wonder, "Did that actually happen or did I imagine it?" That was me with Hip-Hop a couple of years ago. I thought there was no way a team would employ such a creepy mascot, but I was wrong; he was very real and was around for the team's Allen Iverson era in the early aughts.

So, on the first night that the Sixers are dusting off their throwback jerseys from that era to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Larry Brown-led 2000-01 Eastern Conference Championship team, which featured Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, Eric Snow, and Aaron McKie, they've also decided to bring back Hip-Hop.

That was a strange combination of heartwarming and horrifying. Like if you were reunited with a long-lost friend, only for them to immediately chase you around the house with a rusty machete.

I'm not sure what creeps me out so much about Hip-Hop. The teeth? The sunglasses? The fact that I know deep down he could kick my ass without even trying?

Who knows, but he's back in action, and he'll start haunting another generation of children.

That's a good thing, in my opinion. Kids have it easy these days because modern mascots aren't creepy enough.

A little dose of Hip-Hop will just build some character.