Seven Years Ago Today, FSU Football Dropped The Funniest Graphic Of All-Time

Happy Martin Luther King Day, everyone.

Most of you reading this right now are probably enjoying a nice day off, maybe taking in a rare weekday afternoon NBA game or two before prepping for tonight's College Football Playoff national title game (the fact that they still have that game take place on a Monday is a crime, but I digress).

Unfortunately, not every profession gets to lounge around during MLK Day, and if you work in sports media, you are certainly one of those poor saps who can't take advantage of today's federal holiday.

Whether you're a broadcaster, a camera operator, or even a social media manager, if you work in the sports entertainment realm, there is a good chance today was a busy day for you.

For example, those aforementioned social media managers had to post a graphic to all their official pages commemorating Dr. King's special day.

It's a tried and true practice, but seven years ago today, the Florida State Seminoles' official Twitter account created what is, to this day, one of the most unintentionally hilarious social media graphics in internet history.

Unfortunately, the account had to delete the tweet and issue a formal apology, but if we've learned anything from years of being online, it's that the internet never forgets and that nothing is ever truly lost.

So, luckily, the post lives on in screenshot form and social media decided to commemorate today's festivities with an annual "point-and-laugh" session at the expense of the Seminoles.

Looks like someone had a little too much fun with Photoshop. God, it still tickles me even to this day!

The Seminoles have been on a generational run of L's lately, and the fact this banger of a tweet gets dragged back into the public consciousness every MLK Day doesn't help.

I don't know what's funnier, the fact that they made it all about themselves on a day that should be dedicated to one man and one man only, or the fact that they put FSU-branded receiver gloves on him as if he was running post patterns at the Birmingham Protest.

Truly one of the most tone-deaf tweets of our era.

Fortunately, the Seminoles have learned from the error of their ways, putting out a perfectly acceptable graphic for the holiday.

See, that wasn't so hard, was it? Unfortunately, the comments are filled with references to their now-infamous tweet from seven years ago, but at least they're trying!

Now someone take the FSU social media admin's phone before Juneteenth rolls around, please.