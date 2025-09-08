Sister of Timberwolves’ Naz Reid Fatally Shot in New Jersey; Boyfriend Charged With Murder

Toraya Reid, 28, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Jackson Township, New Jersey, on Saturday (September 6).

Police say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Paragon apartment complex in Ocean County.

Responding officers found Toraya with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her boyfriend, Shaquille Green, 29, is accused of the killing and attempting to flee the scene.

Authorities say the altercation stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Green fled after reportedly firing multiple shots but was arrested nearby. He reportedly confessed during questioning, according to ESPN.

As of Monday, September 8, Green remains in custody on first-degree murder and weapons charges.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the investigation is ongoing.

Toraya was the oldest of the Reid siblings and grew up with Naz, 25, and their younger sister in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Naz has credited her with supporting his basketball career, from local games to his NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024.

News of the shooting spread quickly throughout the NBA world.

Fans and players responded to the awful news involving Naz with an outpour of support on social media.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz's former teammate now with the New York Knicks, shared a message on X: "Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today."

Towns and Naz played together in Minnesota, where Towns mentored the younger player.

Shaquillle Green's next court appearance is scheduled for later this week.

