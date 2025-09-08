Sister of Timberwolves’ Naz Reid Fatally Shot in New Jersey; Boyfriend Charged With Murder

Tragedy strikes for beloved NBA player.

PublishedUpdated

Toraya Reid, 28, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Jackson Township, New Jersey, on Saturday (September 6).

Police say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Paragon apartment complex in Ocean County.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Responding officers found Toraya with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her boyfriend, Shaquille Green, 29, is accused of the killing and attempting to flee the scene.

Authorities say the altercation stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Green fled after reportedly firing multiple shots but was arrested nearby. He reportedly confessed during questioning, according to ESPN.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Anthony Edwards #5 and Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As of Monday, September 8, Green remains in custody on first-degree murder and weapons charges.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the investigation is ongoing.

Toraya was the oldest of the Reid siblings and grew up with Naz, 25, and their younger sister in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Naz has credited her with supporting his basketball career, from local games to his NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024.

News of the shooting spread quickly throughout the NBA world. 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -  FEBRUARY 2: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves smiles during the game against the Orlando Magic on February 2, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fans and players responded to the awful news involving Naz with an outpour of support on social media.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz's former teammate now with the New York Knicks, shared a message on X: "Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today."

Towns and Naz played together in Minnesota, where Towns mentored the younger player.

Shaquillle Green's next court appearance is scheduled for later this week.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)