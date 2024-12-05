Poor Sister Jean Gets Ignored By Loyola Basketball Team

Loyola may lose Sister Jean to the transfer portal.

The Internet is flipping out this morning over the rudeness of the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team after they blatantly ignored the 105-year-old legendary superfan as the Ramblers players walked off the court.

The viral video has since made its way around social media and believe me when I say it is one of the most awful and awkward things you've seen in a long time. I'm talking cringe to the max as Sister Jean is sitting in her wheelchair with her arm out ready to fist bump the players when they all walk right on by as if she doesn't even exist!

HOW DARE THEY!

Wow.

This is what happens when you introduce NIL to college sports - even Sister Jean isn't safe from the selfishness that comes along with it! The sheer audacity of these players to stand up America's favorite sports nun is downright absurd. Who do they think they are? I dare someone to name one player on the Loyola basketball team right now. Exactly. But do you know who the overwhelming majority of sports fans know? Sister Jean.

Now I assume that Sister went and prayed the Rosary for the players, but I have a better idea for her.

A heel turn.

Yes, that's right. I need Sister Jean to go full on Judas and ditch her Loyola loyalty and start sitting with the opposing team throughout the rest of the season. At 105 years old, I'd say she deserves to spend however much time she has left on this Earth being appreciated.

Also, newsflash for the Loyola men's basketball team. It's probably not a good idea to anger a nun of all people. Sure, you may be 7-0 right now, but there will come a time this season when you need some Divine Intervention to pull off a win and God may remind you of your attitude on that December 4th night!