Sir Charles Barkley Stuns March Madness Viewers With Immigration Rant

UConn and Duke were battling for a Final Four spot Sunday night, but Charles Barkley had a different topic in mind: national policy.

The "Inside the NBA" legend took over the CBS/TNT broadcast during a break in the action, turning a human-interest story about UConn’s Alex Karaban into a lecture on the U.S. border.

While fans were waiting for ball analysis from Sir Charles, he delivered a full-court press on the government, calling the current state of affairs "a travesty and a disgrace."

READ: UConn Stuns Duke At Buzzer To Clinch Final Four Berth In Front Of Electric Crowd

The unexpected pivot happened after a segment detailing the Karaban family’s journey to America from Ukraine and Belarus.

Barkley, rarely one for the teleprompter, went off-script to voice his frustration with how he believes the country is handling new arrivals.

"I love that kid and his family, but the way some of these other immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace," Barkley told his broadcast colleagues.

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The Auburn alum and Hall of Famer made sure to distinguish between those he admires and those he doesn't.

"I think there's a difference between amazing immigrants and criminal immigrants," Barkley said. "And I think what's gone on in our country and what we're doing to some of these amazing immigrants is really unfortunate, and it's really sad."

Barkley, who has previously scorched both sides of the political aisle for failing to fix the border, doubled down on the contribution of foreign-born citizens to the American fabric.

"Immigrants built this country, and we should admire them and respect them," he added.

While the game ended in a buzzer-beater thriller, the water-cooler talk was dominated by Sir Charles’ political play.

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