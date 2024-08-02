Simone Biles Responds To Criticism Over Husband's Gold Medal Photo

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have generated any number of controversies since the offensive Opening Ceremony performance.

But the most inexplicable controversy has almost certainly revolved around gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. Biles once again has turned in exceptional performance after exceptional performance at this year's Olympics, securing two gold medals for Women's Artistic Individual All-Around and Women's Artistic Team All-Around.

Unsurprisingly, she celebrated with her husband.

For some fans though, bizarrely, the sight of Owens wearing a gold medal was too much to take.

This perfectly harmless photo, with a very nice caption from Owens praising his wife's achievements and expressing gratitude for being able to witness it, set off a firestorm of criticism and hatred. As is so often the case on the internet.

Biles though, hit back at those critics on Friday, especially TikToker Kiera Breaugh.

Simone Biles Responds To Critics Of Husband's Photo

Breaugh's TikTok video was addressed to Owens, saying "take her medal off." Biles saw the video, and likely many other critiques, and did not hold back her frustration.

"Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions," Biles posted in response. "Like y’all are so f–ing miserable. Leave us alone."

Describing people upset with Owens wearing her medal as "f-ing miserable" does sum it up quite well. Who exactly did Owens hurt by wearing Biles' medal for a photo? Did the Instagram commenters and TikTokers think he stole it from her against her will?

Of course, Biles shared the medal with friends and family, because like every Olympian, it's impossible to get to this point without their support. People looking for things to be upset about online though, will always find a way.