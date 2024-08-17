Simone Biles Has A Lot Of Chicago Bears Fans Fuming After Major Wardrobe Foul

Simone Biles was the toast of the Paris Olympics and while she's going to get a hero's welcome in most parts of the US of A, she may have just messed things up with the people of Chicago.

At least die-hard Chicago Bears fans…

As you may recall, Biles' husband is NFL safety Jonathan Owens. He spent the first few years of his career with the Houston Texans and last season with the Green Bay Packers.

Over the offseason, he signed a deal with the Packers' arch-rivals, the Chicago Bears.

Because he was over in Paris cheering on his lady and crushing some escargots (I don't know if that's what he was doing, but it is what I would have been doing), Owens is back with the Bears and gearing up for this season.

So, Biles was on hand to see Owens and the Bears take on the Cincinnati Bengals, and surely, she must have loaded up on some Bears merch. Maybe a t-shirt, maybe a replica jersey, right?

Not right, because she was wearing maybe the worst thing you could wear to ingratiate yourself to the Chicago Bears faithful.

Oh, dear god, Simone… what are you doing?!

Look, I'm no fashion expert, but I feel like I can be consulted on what you should and shouldn't wear to a given sporting event.

Packers anything to Soldier Field — especially when the Packers aren't even playing — is going to go over about as well as a fart during a wake.

Some people saw nothing wrong with it because Owens played for the Packers, but to those people, I say, "Dude, go google Bears and Packers."

Those folks were few and far between and the Bears faithful were not liking Biles' getup for the afternoon.

Man, this is a mistake you make only once. I'm sure Biles will have a new jacket in the works ASAP.