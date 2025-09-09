Sidney Crosby Talks Trade Buzz After A Couple Of Tough Seasons For Penguins

For the first time in nearly a decade, there will be a new voice behind the Pittsburgh Penguins bench in head coach Dan Muse, but there's no reason to think that the struggles the team has seen in recent years won't continue.

And, if that's the case, expect to hear a lot of buzz about the team moving on from long-time team captain Sidney Crosby.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Even Crosby is aware of this. I mean, how could he not? Over the last few years, there have been a few occasions where the hockey world was buzzing about the prospect of Crosby getting dealt to the Colorado Avalanche to team up with his fellow Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native, Nathan MacKinnon.

Of course, it has yet to happen, but Crosby addressed the buzz during the NHL player media tour in Las Vegas and made it clear that this comes with the territory when the team underperforms.

"I understand it," Crosby said, per the Associated Press. "That’s the hard part about losing. Everybody thinks that the losing is the buzzer goes (off), you lose a game and that sucks, but there’s so much more than that. It’s the turnover. It’s the unknown, the uncertainty, the question marks. That’s the stuff that’s tough."

You've got to think it's especially tough for Crosby, who, until the last few years, hadn't dealt with too many rough streaks when it comes to losing. At least not since his earliest days in the league.

It will be fascinating to see how this all shakes out. According to Puckpedia, Crosby is signed through the 2026-27 NHL season, but Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is going to have to weigh how much the 38-year-old captain will play into the team's plans.

Of course, the longer he waits to trade No. 87, the less the return will be.