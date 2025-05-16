Sidney Crosby Says He Doesn't Expect To See Alex Ovechkin Hang 'Em Up

Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals made an earlier-than-expected exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 on Thursday night, sending the Canes to the Conference Final and the Caps golfing.

So, now that he's the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader, could the Great 8 decide to hang up his yellow-laced skates?

According to Sidney Crosby — who has had a healthy rivalry with Ovechkin since the two entered the league together during the 2005-06 season — there's no chance of that happening.

Crosby is over in Sweden and Denmark competing in the IIHF World Hockey Championship for Team Canada and was asked about what may be ahead for his rival.

"I don't expect him to retire," Crosby said, per TSN. "He's playing unbelievable even at his age. What he's able to do is pretty incredible, so if he feels good, I'm sure he'll keep going."

Ovechkin has one year left on his current contract and has previously talked about not retiring before that deal runs out at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Of course, judging by how well he played this year, it seems like he still has quite a bit of gas left in the tank.

"They had high expectations this year with the season that they had, so I'm sure it's a little bit disappointing," Crosby added. "But with the year that he had and what he accomplished, I think it was cool for him and his team, but [also] everybody that's in the league, and everybody that was able to be part of that. That's a pretty rare thing to experience."

Ovechkin will hang them up at some point, but as long as he feels alright and is still playing at a high level, I think he's going to keep at it.