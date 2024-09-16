Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins Reach 2-Year Contract Extension That He Absolutely Deserved

Most guys want just a few things in life: a family that loves them, a nice house, and a job that guarantees them $8.7 million a year.

But only a few of us ever attain that (especially the last part). Pittsburgh Penguins center and future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby is one of those guys.

Earlier today, "Sid the Kid" and Pittsburgh reached a two-year contract extension that will pay him roughly 8.7 million per year. He was set to enter his franchise record 20th season in a Penguins uniform before this development, and this extension will guarantee that he adds to that record. Furthermore, if he is captain for those two seasons (it would be stupid if he weren’t), he’d break Steve Yzerman’s record of consecutive seasons with a "C" on his chest (19).

"There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization," general manager Kyle Dubas said. "Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career."

Lest you think this is a deal where an organization is trying to do right by a player who's been with them forever, Crosby's production also merits this contract. Despite being 36-years-old last season, he scored 42 goals to go with 52 assists. He's reached the 30-goal mark in his seven of his last 11 seasons.

Frankly, when I'm 37, I hope I can wrestle with my kids and not need a week to recover afterward. Plus, earning six figures would be just fine my standards.

But some guys are supremely endowed with an incredible skill set that allows them to play a demanding sport even in their late 30s. That's why he's making $8.7 million.

Good on the Penguins for rewarding a guy who has been one of the best players in the league for the past 20 years. Best of luck to Crosby as he continues his excellent stretch into his 40s.