Sidney Crosby May Have Bent Time And Space To Score This Goal

Crosby's was on of three goals the Penguins scored in under 40 seconds

I’m a Flyers fan who has been trudging around this Earth with a Sasquatchian gait for 30 years, which means that for two-thirds of my life, I’ve been terrorized and haunted by Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Perhaps I’ve just been browbeaten by two decades of trauma, but I’ve found myself starting to admit — and even appreciate — Crosby’s on-ice greatness.

It stings. But it’s just reality.

And that’s why I can’t stop watching the goal No. 87 scored Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers. I think it may have broken some laws of physics, space, time, and perhaps even spacetime.

The Penguins were on a tear early on the road in Edmonton. Anthony Mantha lit the lamp twice in quick succession to give Pittsburgh a 2–0 lead, and Sid decided he wanted in on the action.

Ryan Shea sent a pass toward Crosby in the slot, but it wasn’t an ideal position to get a clean shot off.

No problem.

Crosby deflected the puck, and it changed direction at a mind-blowing angle, flying past his old teammate Tristan Jarry and into the back of the net for Pittsburgh’s third goal in under 40 seconds.

That’s something you usually see a couple feet outside the crease. Not from out in the slot like that. And if it does happen, the puck certainly doesn’t change direction like it hit a wormhole and got spit out the other side.

At full speed, it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. But slow it down, and it’s jaw-dropping.

Tipping pucks is hard when you’re standing on top of the crease. Doing it like that is bordering on sorcery.

The Penguins went on to win 6–2 and have been on a roll this season, which is wild. A lot of idiots (sheepishly raises hand) thought the team should’ve gone all-in on a rebuild.

Instead, they look like they could be a real factor when the Stanley Cup Playoffs roll around.