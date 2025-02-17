'Shut The F--k Up!' Rory McIlroy Blasts Fan Who Heckled His Caddie

Rory McIlroy was not happy that a fan was berating his caddie at the Genesis Invitational in La Jolla, CA, so he gave the fan a piece of his mind.

The PGA Tour star was on the leaderboard at one point in the tournament, but eventually fell off due to some poor putting. Thanks to his bad performance on the green, McIlroy would finish tied for 17th with a -3 score.

The frustration reached a boiling point when McIlroy missed a 12-foot putt for a birdie. According to golf reporter Dan Rapaport , at that time a fan yelled out "Blame your caddie" at McIlroy.

The golfer took offense to that, and turned around and told the fan to "Shut the f–k up."

Of course, no golfer will like hearing their caddie get heckled. But for McIlroy, that insult hit deeper because his course wingman, Harry Diamond, has been a friend of his since childhood. Even when putting was his downfall after the 2024 U.S. Open, McIlroy strongly defend the man who has been his caddie since 2017.

"Just because Harry is not as vocal or loud with his words as other caddies, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t say anything and that he doesn’t do anything," McIlroy said last June. I just wish that, you know, these guys that criticize when things don’t go my way, they never say anything good when things do go my way. So where were they when I won Dubai earlier this year or Quail Hollow or the two FedEx Cups that I’ve won with Harry or the two Ryder Cups or whatever? They are never there to say Harry did such a great job when I win, but they are always there to criticize when we don’t win."

Despite the vocal critics of Diamond, the two have already notched a tournament win. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month. Evidently, Diamond isn’t as big a hindrance to McIlroy as some fans think.