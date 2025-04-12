Widow Wants Her Late Husband's Celtics Bets Voided And Refunded

There's a big debate going on right now across sports social media and betting groups after a widow filed a lawsuit against DraftKings asking the betting company to return her late husband's NBA future bets.

Last month, the unidentified woman petitioned the Massachusetts State Gambling Commission, as well as DraftKings, to refund the wagers that totaled $106,100 in future bets on the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference Finals as well as the NBA Finals.

WIDOW PETITIONED DRAFTKINGS FOR BETS TO BE VOIDED

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission ruled unanimously 5-0 in favor of the widow and voided and returned the money via the DraftKings sportsbook. The betting company cited regulation 205 CMR 238.35(2) on canceled or voided wagers and confirmed that all necessary regulatory requirements had been met in order to refund the widow the money for the estate.

It's unclear what odds the husband got on the Celtics' future bets. Currently, the team is -130 to win the East and +215 to win back-to-back Championships. Boston's NBA title odds have them as the second favorite, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder at +165.

As you can imagine, social media had quite the time with the widow's demand for the money to be returned. Plenty of degenerate gamblers began tweeting DraftKings and asking what they would have to do in order to get some of their money back, while some Boston Celtics fans ridiculed the wife for not having enough faith in the team like her husband did.

One person on social media even asked - would DraftKings have refunded the money if it wasn't for the Celtics, who could win it all? Instead, what happens if the late husband put all that money on the Phoenix Suns, who are currently 36-45?

