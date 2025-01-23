Should Commanders Fan Wear Gear To Philadelphia Or Is He Playing With Fire?

A Washington Commanders fan needs your help, OutKick readers.

X user @commanders_365 – aka Barnaby McShadyside – plans on heading into the Eagles' nest at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday for the NFC Championship. He's gone viral with a very simple question.



"Should I really not wear Commanders gear to the game Sunday? First time at the Linc, recommendations are appreciated."

Well sir, if you have to ask, you already know the answer.

PHILLY FANS ARE GOING TO PHILLY… ALWAYS

Let's be honest, there's a reason that Philadelphia and its sports fans have an awful reputation. I mean, these are the same hooligans that threw snowballs at Santa Claus in the 60's and haven't done a damn thing to amend their ways since. If anything, it's just gotten worse. Let's not forget what happened just a few weeks ago when a grown man lost his job after being filmed saying some horrendous things to a female Packers fan the team's first playoff game.

Philly fans wear their arrogance as a badge of honor. Many feel that they have to live up to their poor reputation. Every year the bar continues to move higher, and when you add alcohol to the mix AND the fact that this is an NFC Championship game against a divisional rival?

Yeah, this may not end up too well for Washington fans.

As someone who grew up in New Jersey his whole life and went to plenty of Phillies, Eagles and Flyers games - I can attest that the last thing this guy should do is wear his Commanders jersey, unless he's rolling in with a deep crew.

Many on social media agreed.

Various Twitter users chimed in telling the Commanders fan that "they will bloody him," which apparently is a new way to say that the guy's going to get jumped I guess?

WOULD YOU RISK WEARING THE JERSEY?

Another person warned the guy to make sure that he brings mace with him, while multiple fans said that no matter what he does, to make sure to take the Commanders apparel off before he heads to the parking lot after the game, especially if the Eagles lose.

Other Commanders fans chimed in about their own previous experiences, warning the guy that he needs to "keep his head on a swivel," while the ultimate comment was someone who was probably trying to be funny, but unfortunately in this day and age it has some truth to it: "I wouldn't. Just not worth the brain damage."

Yikes. Talk about reassuring!

So, OutKick readers - what would you recommend to the Commanders fan who will be in attendance to see Washington play in the NFC Championship since 1991? Should he wear his team's gear and risk it? Or should he just take in the moment and "enjoy the game?"

Let me know! Tweet me at @TheGunzShow!