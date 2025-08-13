Shohei Ohtani Clears The Bases The Wrong Way, Hits Into Triple Play Against Angels

It turns out that Shoehi Ohtani is actually capable of making mistakes while playing the game of baseball. Who would've thunk it?

During the Los Angeles Dodgers' contest across town against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, Ohtani came to the plate in an ideal situation to break up a 5-5 tie in the top of the sixth inning. With no outs and runners on first and second, the entire world expected the 31-year-old to do what he does, and that's either get on base and drive in a run or bust the game wide open with a home run.

Instead, Ohtani hit a line drive over the pitcher's head that, at first glance, looked like it would sneak up the middle and drive in a run. Zach Neto just so happened to be standing towards the center of the diamond, and then went to work.

After catching the Ohtani line drive, he stepped on second to get the runner before he was able to tag back up and then zipped the ball back to first base. Neto's throw to first was a bit off target, but Nolan Schanuel made a solid play to get his glove on it and tag the runner on his way back to first base.

Ohtani became the 740th player in MLB history to hit into a triple play.

The triple play continues to be one of the most electric moments in all of sports; they simply never disappoint.

Every triple play in history has a huge impact on the game, given they clear the bases in a matter of seconds, and the Angels' sequence on Tuesday proved to be a huge moment, with the game eventually going to extra innings with a 6-6 scoreline.

Ultimately, Jo Adell hit a high chopper over the top of third base in the bottom of the 10th frame to walk things off for the Angels.

Ohtani did leave the yard in the top of the ninth, but his night will be remembered for the triple play in what was the Dodgers' third straight loss.