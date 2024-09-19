Shohei Ohtani Reaches 50 Swipes On The Season, Sitting Two HRs Away From Historic 50/50 Season

Don't blink: Shohei Ohtani just stole his 50th base of the season, inching dangerously close to MLB's first 50/50 season by a player, sitting two home runs away from the historic mark.

Shohei is eagerly chasing history, going for the steal in the first inning during an at-bat by Will Smith.

With a runner on first and second (Ohtani), the Japanese sensation took off and beat Nick Fortes' throw to third base, sending loanDepot Park's audience into a frenzy, almost sounding like a game at Chavez Ravine.

Shohei added his 51st swipe in the second inning. That was quick.

Ohtani's jaw-dropping accomplishment is drawing closer, and it is becoming a matter of not "if" but "when" he'll reach 50/50.

Ohtani's visit to Miami has been tremendous: swiping two bags during Tuesday's game and reaching 49 during Wednesday's 8-4 win by the Dodgers.

With a win against the lowly Marlins on Thursday, Los Angeles (not the Angels) can clinch a postseason spot. The Dodgers may walk away with more than a win if Ohtani can knock two more dingers to reach 50 home runs on the season.

Thursday's feat was another reminder of the astonishing year Ohtani is having in his first season wearing blue for the Dodgers.

Concurrent to his chase of a 50/50 season, Ohtani is rehabbing from elbow surgery, hoping to return to the mound next season and reclaim his status as a dual-threat player. He's busy tormenting opposing pitchers and catchers with his impeccable timing. At 6-foot-4 and 210 lbs., Ohtani is proving to be too quick for his frame. Ohtani has been credited by his coaching staff for putting in the work to calculate opposing defenses' timing to improve his method of stealing bases.

OutKick's Ian Miller noted that Ohtani has been 28-for-28 on stolen base attempts since late July, so his tactics are definitely working.

We've never seen a player like Ohtani.

As of now, Shohei is one-of-one — set to be confirmed with an expected NL MVP win.

After Thursday's game against the Marlins, the Dodgers head back to LA for a series against the Rockies and longtime rival Padres. Then, LA caps its regular season with one more series against the Rockies in Colorado.

