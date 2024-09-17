Shohei Ohtani Moves Closer To MLB’s First Ever 50/50 Season

Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins, Shohei Ohtani's 2024 season moved that much closer to changing from incredible to historic.

Ohtani entered Tuesday with 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases, already just the sixth hitter in Major League Baseball history to have a 40/40 season. He'd also become the first hitter in baseball to ever have at least 43 home runs and 43 steals. With 12 games remaining, including Tuesday's game, Ohtani remains on pace to be the first player to reach 50/50.

That possibility looks even more likely after Ohtani came to the plate in the top of the third inning and launched his 48th home run of the season into the upper deck at loanDepot Park.

The 405-foot blast moves Ohtani to within two home runs and two stolen bases, with 11 more games to play. And the Dodgers' schedule makes that possibility even more likely.

Shohei Ohtani The Obvious Choice For NL MVP With Historic Season

The Dodgers have two more games in Miami against the Marlins, one of baseball's worst pitching staffs. Then they return home for three games against the Colorado Rockies, who have allowed the most runs in baseball.

After a mammoth three-game series against the San Diego Padres that will likely decide the National League West, Ohtani and the Dodgers finish the season with three games in Colorado at Coors Field.

With eight of their 11 remaining games against well below average pitching staffs and three at Coors Field, it seems a near certainty Ohtani will get the two homers he needs to reach 50. Given that he hasn't been caught stealing in several months, reaching 50 steals seems a near lock too.

Even with the fact that Ohtani doesn't play defense, it's hard to imagine voters choosing anyone else for NL MVP. Yes, Francisco Lindor has been outstanding, but Ohtani's outpaced him in virtually every offensive category. His 61 runs added to the Dodgers lineup has nearly doubled Lindor's 32. And his baserunning value is third in MLB at +7.3 runs, compared to Lindor's 3.4.

It's hard to beat history, and Ohtani's getting closer to it.