A Real Snoozefest: Shohei Ohtani Caught Napping In Dugout During Drubbing Of Yankees

Saturday night's New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup quickly turned into a snoozefest, and not just for folks at home, but for Shohei Ohtani as well.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just two innings before ultimately topping the Yankees by a final score of 18-2. Ohtani went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs in the blowout, and also appeared to get a brief nap in the dugout.

A camera caught Ohtani with his eyes shut, resting his head on the dugout railing, and legitimately looking as if he had fallen asleep for a brief moment. Even his reaction after waking up looked genuine.

Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, welcomed a baby girl into the world in April, so a lack of sleep may be catching up to the superstar.

If Ohtani wants to catch a 30-second nap in the dugout, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single Dodgers fan who would be upset about it.

The 30-year-old is tied with Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the most home runs in MLB this season with 22, while also hitting .298 at the dish and driving in 37 runs. Overall, he's slashing an insane .298/.395/.667

The Yankees were hoping to get some revenge against the World Champion Dodgers, but it hasn't gone to plan. They lost the first two games of the three-game series by a combined score of 26-7. Ohtani hit a pair of home runs in the series opener, going a combined 4-for-9 across the two contests.

The Dodgers not only have a chance to sweep the Yankees on Sunday night, but they also welcome the Mets to town for a three-game series starting Monday, giving them an opportunity to stake ownership in New York.