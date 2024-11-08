Shohei Ohtani Might Be The Best Contract Ever, Has Made The Dodgers $120 Million

Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 National League MVP Award. In his first season in Los Angeles, he made history, becoming the first player ever to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.

He helped lead the Dodgers to their first full season World Series championship since 1988, and carried them to a division title when most of their other stars were injured or off the field. And for all that, he was paid just $2 million this season.

That on its own is enough to make him one of the best values in baseball history, and it doesn't even account for the increased revenue the team generated from advertising and sponsorship deals with Japanese companies. And boy did he generate a lot of increased revenue. Like, A LOT of increased revenue.

Former catcher and current broadcaster A.J. Pierzynski reported on Friday that per sources around LA, the Dodgers made an incredible $120 million in extra income from marketing deals signed after Ohtani joined the team.

Shohei Ohtani Provides Unbelievable Value For Los Angeles

Ohtani will have to be paid $68 million for the 2024 season down the road, but for present day value, the Dodgers gave him just $2 million in salary while earning $120 million in revenue as a direct result of him joining the team. That might be the best return on investment in sports history.

And it doesn't account for the increased revenue from home playoff games, home World Series games, a dramatic surge in merchandise sales and jump in regular season attendance. Plus the value of winning the World Series in terms of brand recognition, future season ticket sales, and revenue distribution from the league.

Oh, and he hasn't even started pitching again yet.

Many fans have referenced Ohtani's deal as providing an unfair advantage to the Dodgers. To some extent, they have a point. But Ohtani offered the same arrangement to every team he spoke to during free agency. Several, including the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays, accepted it. He chose the Dodgers anyway.

The financial benefit from Ohtani came as a result of a decade plus of consistent success in the regular season. Winning their division year after year and breaking through in the 2020 World Series. Ohtani wanted that success after years with the Angels, and he got it. The Dodgers just got a whole lot more of it.