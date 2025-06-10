Shohei Ohtani Might Be Back On The Mound Sooner Than Expected

Shohei Ohtani is one of the top two hitters in baseball, having another outstanding season on offense, and on track to challenge for yet another Most Valuable Player award. He won the World Series in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and turned in the first 50 homer and 50 stolen base season in Major League Baseball history.

With all the accolades and attention he deservedly receives for his accomplishments as a hitter, it's easy to forget that before coming to Los Angeles, he was arguably among the best pitchers in baseball too.

Ohtani had arm surgery towards the end of the 2023 season, and missed the entirety of 2024. Given the work he does on offense, his rehab as a pitcher has been slower than it otherwise would be. And because he's too valuable to lose, he can't go on a minor league assignment.

But after all the waiting, some new reports broke on Tuesday evening suggesting that Ohtani could be back on a big league mound a lot sooner than previously expected.

Shohei Ohtani Return To Pitching Could Be Boon For Dodgers

Whenever asked about Ohtani's availability, manager Dave Roberts has mentioned the All-Star Break, mid-July, as the most realistic possibility. But Ohtani threw a 44-pitch sim game in San Diego ahead of the Dodgers game against the Padres, and looked so impressive that the team might be moving up his timeline.

Alden Gonzalez reported that there's a very real opportunity for Ohtani to join the Dodgers rotation before then, not just because he's ready, but because of the creativity his unique ability offers.

"It certainly doesn't have to be a full buildup," Roberts told reporters before the game, "because anything that he can give us is certainly additive."

"It's tempting," Roberts continued, when asked about bringing him back earlier. "I'm sure Shohei is tempted to just rip the Band-Aid off for a big league game. But I think we've done a good job of just being patient. And truth be told, I don't know if anyone knows the right time to get him in a big league game. But we're still being very careful."

He's set to throw another sim game next week, with next steps determined afterward.

But for the Dodgers, who have had the most player days lost to the injured list in baseball by over 230, any pitching help is necessary, to say the least. Tyler Glasnow has been out for most of the season, as has Blake Snell. Roki Sasaki remains on the injured list, Tony Gonsolin has elbow discomfort, and Bobby Miller has been relegated to the minor leagues.

Then there's the bullpen.

Ohtani returning, even in 2-3 inning stints, would be a tremendous win for LA, allowing them to gain some innings without having to use an additional roster spot. Should be fun to watch.