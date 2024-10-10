Shohei Ohtani Goes Ballistic After Getting Tagged At Home Thanks to Umpire's Interference

Ever seen Shohei Ohtani angry? The $700 million player seldom loses his temper, but a particular incident on Wednesday night made him flip his lid.

Game 4 between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers had everyone on edge from the fans to the players. The Dodgers were primed for another disappointing postseason exit until their bats woke up to the desperation and turned on the offense early in the elimination game.

Climbing to a 5-0 lead in the fourth, the Dodgers inched close to a 6-0 lead if not for an accidental play at third base where the umpire stopped a fair ball destined to score Ohtani from third base.

With two outs for LA and Ohtani waiting at third, Teoscar Hernandez hit a fair ball to third that could have traveled away from Padres third baseman Manny Machado if not for third base umpire Mark Ripperger’s "defense."

The ball ricocheted off the ump, which Machado scooped and threw home to get Ohtani out.

After being tagged at home by Kyle Higashioka, Ohtani expressed frustration in the dugout, knowing he had missed a scoring opportunity and allowed the Dodgers to take a six-run lead.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts also disagreed with the ump's unintended defense.

Ohtani’s journey around the bases was all for nothing.

But you can’t fault the ump for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Much like Tuesday’s game, audiences (notably in LA) grew furious over an unintended sequence that went the Padres’ way.

All that time in Anaheim helped Ohtani build up some patience, but even the unicorn can lose his cool.

