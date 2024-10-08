Dodgers Fans Up In Arms Over Manny Machado's 'Sloppy' Base Running That Led To Six-Run Second Inning

One possible ‘missed’ call resulted in an onslaught of offense from the San Diego Padres, much to the dismay of Los Angeles Dodgers fans, notably because it involved the controversial Manny Machado.

A six-run second inning by the Padres on Tuesday night seemed like a repeat nightmare of Sunday's NLDS Game 2 loss for the Dodgers.

Game 3 was headed for another disaster for the Dodgers, all because of a "throwing error" by first baseman Freddie Freeman that struck Manny Machado as he ran from first to second base.

Machado's "wild" base running in the second inning, seemingly running off the path, sparked an offensive outburst for San Diego, which seemed avoidable.

It started when Padres rook Jackson Merrill hit a grounder to Freeman with Machado on first, which the Dodger scooped up and threw to second hoping to cut off Machado.

Instead, the throw went AWOL, allowing Machado to advance to third based on the throwing "error."

From the look of the replay, Machado ran way outside the bounds of the baseline, even hitting grass and getting in the way of Freeman's throw to disrupt the potential double play for LA's defense.

Instead, Merrill reached first, and Machado sat at third — giving way to an infield grounder by Xander Bogaerts to score Machado and tie the game at 1-1.

Was it a smart move by Manny or careless base running?

WATCH:

Things quickly turned ugly for Los Angeles, and it all could have been avoided if Dodgers skip Dave Roberts had challenged Machado's base running.

Still in the second, San Diego established a 4-1 lead, paving the way for Fernando Tatis to hit a two-run homer shortly after, putting the Padres ahead 6-1.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was getting shellacked.

LA fans were distraught by Machado's wild base running.

Some fans chimed in, calling it a smart tactic by Manny.

One fan posted on X, "Crazy how if you go to tag him and he steps where he was at, that out of baseline out but this is fair game smh! High IQ play by Machado and he got away with it."

SD seemed to bury Los Angeles early in Game 3 until Teoscar Hernandez's grand slam in the third moved LA, 6-5, back into a one-run deficit.

San Diego launched an early ambush and managed to secure the victory.

It's been a tense National League Division Series between the rival teams coming off the heated Game 2.

Game 2 was mired in debates about fan etiquette and familiar postseason heartbreak for LA.

Dodger fans caught serious flak for throwing objects on the field at Padres players.

And San Diego players exhibited some classless behavior.

OutKick's Ian Miller delved into the terrible behavior of both teams' respective fan bases and players.

But in the end, San Diego got their revenge with back-to-back wins to take the 2-1 (10-2, 6-5) series lead over LA.

