Shohei Ohtani, Children's Book Author?

Is there anything Shohei Ohtani can't do?

He's one of the best two hitters in Major League Baseball, along with Aaron Judge. When healthy, he's one of the top pitchers in baseball, throwing 102 mph fastballs with a devastating sweeper. He's on pace for 53 home runs in 2025, a year after hitting 54 in his first season in Los Angeles. He created the 50/50 club by stealing 59 bases while getting caught just four times. Won his third Most Valuable Player award and second in a row, across two leagues.

He led the Dodgers to a World Series championship in his first postseason appearance. And with a few months remaining in the season, he's the odds-on favorite to win yet another MVP award in the NL.

And now he's a children's book author?

Shohei Ohtani Publishing New Book About His Dog, Decoy

Ohtani posted an Instagram photo Thursday of his dog, Decoy, looking up at the camera, next to a new book called "Decoy Saves Opening Day."

Per the Harper Collins website, the book will involve Decoy having to rush home and get his "lucky baseball" in time to get back to the stadium for Opening Day.

"Step up to the plate with LA Dodger, all-star, and MLB MVP Shohei Ohtani in his adorable debut story about his even more adorable pup, Decoy.



"Decoy can’t wait to throw the first pitch on Opening Day of the new baseball season! The stadium has hot dogs, the biggest backyard he’s ever seen, and thousands of his best human friends. It’s going to be the best day ever, but—oh, no!—Decoy forgot his lucky baseball at home! Can he get his ball and make it back to the stadium before it’s too late?"

Ohtani, per Harper Collins, is set to use profits from sales of the book to donate to rescue organizations that put dogs together with new families.

"Shohei Ohtani is the biggest name in baseball and a proud sponsor of animal rescue organizations. Shohei and Decoy hope to use the publication of DECOY SAVES OPENING DAY to support the work these amazing nonprofits do helping dogs find their forever homes. While their fictional counterparts are saving opening day, Shohei and Decoy are working to help real-life animals in need."

Pretty impressive stuff to do in between hitting, pitching, and training. Who knows what's next?