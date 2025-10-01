Shohei Ohtani Belts Two Homers as Dodgers Roll Past Reds

There's never been a ballplayer like Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani is back in October form.

In Game 1 of the Dodgers’ Wild Card matchup with the Reds, baseball’s unicorn blasted two home runs and drove in three, leading LA to a 10-5 win Tuesday night. 

The biggest target of last offseason, Blake Snell, landed in LA on a $182 million deal to anchor the Dodgers’ rotation and keep their title window wide open.

‘Snellzilla’ pitched out of his mind in his Dodgers postseason debut: seven innings, four hits, one earned run, nine strikeouts.

Ohtani set off fireworks in his first at-bat — a leadoff homer against Hunter Greene, who lasted just three innings, giving up six hits and five earned runs on 65 pitches.

The dual-threat star’s first blast came on a 100-mph fastball, leaving the bat at 117.7 mph.

Returning to Southern California, Greene was poised for a statement performance. Against the powerhouse Dodgers, he looked green in the gills.

LA jumped to a 5-0 lead after three innings, added another run in the fifth, and two more in the sixth. The Reds, who snuck into the Wild Card courtesy of the Mets' collapse, looked outmatched.

Errors in the seventh pushed the lead to 9-2. The Dodgers also tied a franchise postseason record with five home runs.

Teoscar Hernández and last year's World Series MVP, Tommy Edman, went back-to-back in the third inning.

Hernández and Ohtani both finished with two home runs each.

The target remains on Ohtani's dynastic Dodgers, but at this clip, no one's stopping LA.

A bases-loaded rut in the eighth let the Reds walk in three runs, slightly slowing the Dodgers’ otherwise dominant night.

Said throughout the baseball world Tuesday night: the Dodgers are looking like the Dodgers.

