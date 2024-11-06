Shohei Ohtani Undergoes Surgery On Non-Throwing Shoulder, Still Plans To Pitch In 2025

For the second time in two offseasons, Shohei Ohtani went under the knife.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers announced that that Japanese phenom underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn Labrum in his left shoulder that he dislocated during Game 2 of the World Series while attempting to steal second base. Fortunately for Los Angeles and Ohtani, his left shoulder is his non-pitching one.

OHTANI TORE LABRUM WHILE SLIDING INTO SECOND BASE

Ohtani continued to play the next three games as the Dodgers would ultimately end up winning the World Series. At the time, Dodgers head coach Dave Roberts argued that the two-way player was fine because the injury wasn't on his throwing or main hitting shoulder.

"We've asked him many times over, and it's not impeding," manager Dave Roberts said on Oct. 29. "He doesn't feel it. I just think it's the chase. You see it. There's some big at-bats that could result in a walk, and not taking the base and chasing hasn't been good."

Anyone watching the World Series after Shohei's injury, however, would believe otherwise, as Ohtani was constantly grimacing while at the plate and ended up going 1-for-11 in the final three games.

OHTANI WILL PITCH AGAIN THIS SEASON

Ohtani is expected to return to pitching next season - even with his latest surgery.

The former Angels pitcher was the designated hitter all season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm. It's unclear exactly how long Shohei will continue to pitch in the foreseeable future, as there's no doubt part of the reason why he was able to finish the season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases - the first to ever go 50/50 in the categories - was because his body was well rested and not having to take the mound.

For now, Shohei Ohtani will be able to recover from the comfort of his home knowing that he'll soon have a glistening World Series ring to look at.