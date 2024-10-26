Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game 2 With Shoulder Injury

Game 2 of the World Series was pretty much all Los Angeles Dodgers from the start, but on a dime, the vibe in Dodger Stadium went from a party to deafening silence as the team's superstar Shohei Ohtani walked off the field clutching his arm.

It happened in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Dodgers up 4-1 after Ohtani was walked to get on base. The next batter was Mookie Betts who struck out. With two outs, next at the plates was Teoscar Hernandez and on the first pitch that he faced, Ohtani — who stole 59 bases in the regular season — took off for second.

Yankees catcher Austin Wells got the ball to shortstop Anthony Volpe with just enough time for him to get a tag on Ohtani to end the inning.

Not an ideal to end the inning, but it became immediately clear that there were bigger problems for the Dodgers when Ohtani didn't hop to his feet and instead started writhing in pain while the team's trainer rushed over to him.

There aren't too many things that can suck the air out of a stadium when the home team is up 4-1 in Game 2 of the World Series, but an injury to Shohei Ohtani will certainly do that.

While at first it appeared that Ohtani had injured his wrist or forearm, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that he had injured his shoulder.

That was Ohtani's left shoulder that appears to have been injured. He hasn't pitched this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his pitching elbow.

I don't think Dodgers fans will be able to breathe again until they hear what Ohtani's injury status is, and it's entirely possible that this becomes a turning point in the 2024 World Series.