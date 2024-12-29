Colorado's Shilo Sanders Dances The Night Away During The Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss To BYU In Alamo Bowl

Colorado was trounced by BYU by a count of 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night. You wouldn't have necessarily known it based on the very pro-Colorado broadcast led by ABC's Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek, and you would have thought, at the very least, that it was a close contest if you kept your eyes on Buffaloes' safety Shilo Sanders throughout the game.

Sanders, the sixth-year senior and son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, managed to rack up eight tackles against the Cougars, but eight tackles in a blowout loss don't mean much.

It became clear early in the contest that Shilo had decided before kickoff that he would have fun in what was his final collegiate game, no matter what the scoreboard may read.

The first cringe-worthy moment from Shilo came late in the second quarter with Colorado trailing 17-0. After making a tackle along the sideline, he broke out his father's famous ‘Deion Shuffle' despite everyone in the stadium and at home watching the broadcast knowing the play was going to get called back due to a flag. The play didn't count, but Shilo's dance sure did.

One minute later, Shilo tackled a BYU receiver in the middle of a play and was flagged for very obvious pass interference. He didn't see the flag come out, so he decided to bring out the dance moves yet again. It was ultimately a worse look than the play that occurred a minute earlier.

On the one hand, you can't fault Shilo for wanting to have fun with his teammates one last time, but on the other hand, you can't dance when your team is down three scores in the first half. And you definitely can't dance after being flagged for pass interference while acting as if you didn't just tackle a wide receiver in front of the entire world.

Deion called out Shilo for his "horrible" performance during Colorado's loss to Kansas State earlier in the season. While the head coach and father was very emotional after taking the field one last time with his sons Shedeur and Shilo, it's safe to assume he wasn't exactly thrilled with Shilo's performance after four quarters.

And speaking of not being exactly thrilled with a performance, BYU fans weren't too pleased with the ABC broadcast booth. Social media was full of Cougars fans complaining about the one-sided nature of the commentary, which focused far too much on Deoin and his team.