Deion Sanders Calls Out His Son Shilo For 'Horrible' Performance After Colorado's Loss To Kansas State

Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders returned to action on Saturday after missing the Buffaloes' three previous games because of an arm injury. While he managed to record seven tackles in his team's 31-28 loss to Kansas State, his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, was less than pleased with his effort.

With his team's comeback effort falling just short, emotions may have been running a bit high during his postgame news conference as he went on to call Shilo's performance against the Wildcats "horrible."

"I thought he played horrible," Sanders explained. "I thought he was rusty. I thought he didn’t have his footing. I thought he wasn’t breaking down. He was coming up trying to make the play but open field, one-on-one tackle, with that kind of back, that ain’t an easy task. But, he’s gonna do better. I know what he has in him."

Deion's note about Shilo not having his footing was certainly accurate.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens got the best of Shilo in a one-on-one situation during the game that left the Colorado defensive back in need of some new ankles. Shilo struggled on multiple occasions to bring Kansas State players to the turf when he did manage to get a hand on them.

Giddens was a problem for the entire Colorado defense as he rushed for 182 yards on 25 carries during his team's win on the road.

A win over a Top 20 Kansas State team would have been a monumental one for Deion and the Buffaloes on Saturday with an incredibly favorable schedule ahead of them. Instead, Colorado is 4-2 and is one of four other Big 12 teams sitting at 2-1 in the conference.