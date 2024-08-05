Internet Mocks Sherrone Moore And Michigan With Hilarious Tweets

The internet is having a lot of fun cooking Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines.

The NCAA hit the Wolverines with a notice of allegations over the weekend tied to the massive sign-stealing cheating operation run by Connor Stalions and other alleged violations.

Stalions is accused of a Level 1 violation, Moore faces a Level 2 violation after allegedly deleting 52 text messages with the former staffer and cheating pointman.

It appears, once again, Michigan is in a world of trouble after former Jim Harbaugh was suspended for a total of six games last season.

Internet roasts Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

The internet is absolutely loving the drama coming out of Ann Arbor, and if there's one thing we know about college football fans, dancing on the graves of their enemies is an honored tradition.

Check out some of the best reactions below

I have no dog in this fight as I'm not a Michigan fan or a Michigan hater. I'm simply a fan of chaos and carnage, and CIA Stalions possibly accidentally burning the program to the ground would be content gold.

Don't run from chaos. Embrace it, and right now, the internet is helping the knife the NCAA shoved into Michigan's stomach.

Jim Harbaugh cut and ran to the NFL as soon as he could after winning the national title. Sherrone Moore was elevated to head coach, and now faces serious allegations of violations. The NCAA needs to do the right thing and release all 52 deleted messages with Stalions. People need to know!

What do you think Michigan's punishment should be?