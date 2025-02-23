Shedeur Sanders Skipping NFL Combine Ain't That Big Of A Deal

Shedeur Sanders carries some red flags into the 2025 NFL Draft, but skipping the workout at the NFL's combine isn’t among them. 

Top NFL Prospect Shedeur Sanders Skips Combine, Surprising Few

On Sunday, news broke that the CU Buffaloes quarterback, projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, will forgo working out at the NFL Combine. Sanders will opt to throw at Colorado's pro day and use the Combine time to speak with teams.

Sanders is adhering to a modern playbook from lottery QBs. 

Last year, the top two rookie quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, also opted out of throwing at the combine. For all the concerns that emerged from the news, Caleb Williams silenced concerns about his arm strength in his rookie season, while Daniels earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors with his incredible play. 

Bypassing the combine isn’t a major concern for Sanders, though the recent buzz surrounding his draft projection merits some attention. 

Where Will Sanders Land in the 2025 Draft? 

Sanders has prompted his own questions regarding arm strength, which scouts hoped to see at the combine, which begins Thursday, Feb. 27. Critics also don't agree with his brash approach to the spotlight.

For months, Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward seemed destined to be selected among the top two draft picks. 

Holding the first overall pick, the Tennessee Titans desperately need a reliable quarterback, as Will Levis has yet to prove himself as the leader of their offense. 

The Cleveland Browns, with the second pick, face their own quarterback dilemma for next season, complicated by Deshaun Watson’s ongoing uncertainties.

Will Shedeur Sanders drop in the draft due to his Combine decision?

