Shedeur Sanders Brutally Roasted After Arrogant Comment: WATCH

Shedeur Sanders is buried on the depth chart for the Browns after being drafted in the fifth round.

Shedeur Sanders might want to keep his mouth shut and focus on just playing football.

Yet, that's not what's happening.

Sanders is buried on the depth chart for the Cleveland Browns after slipping all the way to the fifth round in the NFL Draft.

It looks like it might be a long time before he sees the field. Well, that is unless you ask Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders roasted over stupid comment.

ESPN Cleveland tweeted a video Thursday afternoon of Shedeur declaring that he's "capable of doing better" than the "quarterback play" people are seeing in the league.

Tough talk from a guy who is third string.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think the reaction was to these comments?

Spoiler: People had plenty of thoughts.

Shedeur might not be on the field doing anything to help the Browns win games, but he's at least providing entertainment for all of us online and in the content trenches.

I guess you have to find your victories wherever you can.

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. If Shedeur Sanders was actually better than many starting quarterbacks, then he wouldn't have been a fifth round pick. He would have come off the board in the first round. As we all know, he instead slid in embarrassing fashion.

Furthermore, he also wouldn't be the third string QB on his own team if that were the case. The man isn't even the backup! That's Dillon Gabriel.

What do you think of Shedeur's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.