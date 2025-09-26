Shedeur Sanders Brutally Roasted After Arrogant Comment: WATCH

Shedeur Sanders is buried on the depth chart for the Browns after being drafted in the fifth round.

Shedeur Sanders might want to keep his mouth shut and focus on just playing football.

Yet, that's not what's happening.

Sanders is buried on the depth chart for the Cleveland Browns after slipping all the way to the fifth round in the NFL Draft.

It looks like it might be a long time before he sees the field. Well, that is unless you ask Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders doesn't appear to be close to sniffing the field for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders roasted over stupid comment.

ESPN Cleveland tweeted a video Thursday afternoon of Shedeur declaring that he's "capable of doing better" than the "quarterback play" people are seeing in the league.

Tough talk from a guy who is third string.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think the reaction was to these comments?

Spoiler: People had plenty of thoughts.

Shedeur might not be on the field doing anything to help the Browns win games, but he's at least providing entertainment for all of us online and in the content trenches.

I guess you have to find your victories wherever you can. 

Shedeur Sanders is getting dragged for comments about being better than other QBs in the league. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. If Shedeur Sanders was actually better than many starting quarterbacks, then he wouldn't have been a fifth round pick. He would have come off the board in the first round. As we all know, he instead slid in embarrassing fashion.

Furthermore, he also wouldn't be the third string QB on his own team if that were the case. The man isn't even the backup! That's Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders is currently buried on the depth chart for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

What do you think of Shedeur's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.