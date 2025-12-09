Shedeur Sanders Gets Worst Possible Braindead Advice From Shannon Sharpe: WATCH

Shedeur Sanders is the starter for the Browns the rest of the season.

What's the worst possible thing Shedeur Sanders can do if he wants to tank his career?

Sanders is officially the starter of the Cleveland Browns the rest of the way after starting the past three games for the franchise.

After slipping to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur finally has a chance to take control of his own destiny.

Shedeur's numbers on the season so far are below:

769 passing yards

Five passing touchdowns

Three interceptions

Completing 52.4% of his passes

50 rushing yards

One rushing touchdown

Shannon Sharpe floats insanely stupid idea for Shedeur Sanders.

Now, you'd think everyone in the media who fawns over Shedeur would be electrified by the decision to make him the starter. You'd think that.

Just don't ask Shannon Sharpe.

He seems to think Shedeur should torpedo his career to make some kind of weird point.

"I mean, and I really hate to feel this way, but part of me like, 'Yeah, we going to let him start the rest of the season.' Oh? Bears, Bills, Steelers, Bengals. If I was Shedeur, I'd like, 'No, I'm good. I've already shown you all what I can do. Put Dylan [Gabriel] in there. Let's see what he can do.'…This is not a mistake. They picked these games. Why couldn't you name his ass the starter three games ago? Why was it week-to-week," Sharpe said in an episode of "Nightcap" released Tuesday when discussing Shedeur being QB1 in Cleveland.

Yes, Shedeur should boycott taking the field after officially being named the starter! That'd be great for job security.

You can watch Sharpe's braindead comment starting around 7:34 in the video below, and let me know what you think.

Truly one of the dumbest suggestions I've ever heard in my life. Shedeur has a chance to finish the season with a total of seven starts.

That's a nice sample size for a rookie QB and plenty of reps to set him up for the future if that's the goal. What better way to prove Sheduer is as good as he thinks than having him stack up against solid competition?

Isn't that the entire point of sports and meritocracy? This is still America, right? Instead, Sharpe suggests he shouldn't play. A fifth-round QB refusing to play might be the easiest way to end a career in the NFL.

There'd be no coming back from that, especially with the spotlight Shedeur has on him.

Having said that, Shedeur boycotting would be absolutely hilarious and golden content. Yet, I can promise you that's not happening. Agree? Disagree? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.