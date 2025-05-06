Colorado Fan Sues NFL Over Shedeur Sanders Draft Slide, Wants $100 Million And Apology. It Seems Reasonable

The NFL Draft slide for Shedeur Sanders led to ‘emotional distress’ for one Colorado fan, enough so that he (or she) is suing the National Football League in a Georgia court.

As fans watched the draft last month, there was one fan in particular who was feeling the effects of Shedeur Sanders falling out of the first round. While other quarterbacks were taken before Shedeur, one fan, who did not want to be named, decided the best course of action to deal with his or her emotional distress was to sue the NFL for $100 million.

In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Georgia, ‘Jane Doe’, who is a resident of the State of Georgia and an avid NFL fan, says that he or she was unable to pay the fees associated with filing a complaint, but that he/she sees the slide of Sanders as a ‘violation of the civil rights act’.

OutKick reached out to the plaintiff, who told us that he is now awaiting the U.S. Marshalls office to serve the NFL with the lawsuit in New York City. Also, the plaintiff is in the process of hiring an attorney, which the plaintiff says will not be a problem, and has already been in contact with multiple candidates.

Here are the ways in which the plaintiff is trying to prove to the Court that he/she is an avid supporter of the Colorado football program.

Plaintiff is a dedicated fan of Colorado football and has closely followed Shedeur Sanders throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Plaintiff attended the Colorado Buffaloes' first game against the TCU Horned Frogs on September 2, 2023, witnessing firsthand Sanders' exceptional talent and potential as a quarterback in Coach Deion Sanders' debut with the program.

Plaintiff regularly consumes media content related to Shedeur Sanders, including programming from Well Off Media

Despite Sanders' demonstrated skills and significant attention during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the NFL drafted him at the 144th pick during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Reports and leaked statements suggested that Sanders ''tanked interviews," "wasn't prepared," and "was too cocky," which contributed to a narrative that has unjustly harmed his reputation and potential as a player.

These slanderous statements reflect biases that influenced the NFL's decision-making process, causing emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff as a fan and consumer.

Alright then, I'm glad that this Colorado ‘fan’ started watching Shedeur Sanders during the 2023 season, as the rest of the college football world was entertained as Colorado defeated TCU. That has to do it right there, as the plaintiff has shown his or her loyalty, for two seasons.

But, it gets better as you read through the lawsuit.

"The NFL's actions and the dissemination of slanderous statements have caused severe emotional distress and trauma to the Plaintiff, resulting in frustration, disappointment, and psychological harm as a fan," the plaintiff states.

I feel for this Shedeur Sanders fan, as I'm sure he or she has been through a lot since the NFL Draft, suffering from disappointment, along with frustration from the entire ordeal. Oh, don't worry, the plaintiff also says that the NFL colluded with teams to tank the draft stock of Sanders, which resulted in him falling to the Cleveland Browns.

READ THE ENTIRE LAWSUIT BY CLICKING THE LINK BELOW

What The Plaintiff Wants As A Settlement? You Better Apologize, NFL

Just when you thought this lawsuit couldn't get any crazier, which I hope you've already summarized by reading the complaints filed against the NFL, it does get better.

So, you might be asking what the plaintiff wants in this lawsuit. Well, just an apology, $100 million, a retraction of statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with fairer practices.

Here's the full list, if you haven't had enough yet:

A formal acknowledgment from the NFL regarding the emotional distress caused by its actions and statements.

A retraction of the slanderous statements made about Shedeur Sanders, along with an apology for any harm caused to his reputation.

Implementation of fairer practices in the drafting process to ensure that talented players are recognized and given opportunities based on merit.

Punitive damages in the amount of $100,000,000.00 for the harm caused to the Plaintiff and the impact of the NFL's actions on his/her emotional well-being

I mean, if that doesn't spell it out for you, I truly don't know what will. Clearly, this ‘fan’ has taken this horribly, and an apology, along with $100 million, is the only thing that will make him or her feel better about the situation.

I can only imagine the distress this has caused over the past two weeks. Hopefully the Court decides to teach the NFL a lesson with this lawsuit. Clearly, this fan is suffering some serious anguish over the Shedeur Sanders ordeal.

I'm just glad this person only started watching the quarterback play while he was at Colorado, because I'd hate to see what this lawsuit would've looked like if he or she had included Shedeur's days of playing at Jackson State.

Somebody get this person an autograph, please.