Absurd Tweet About Shedeur Sanders Justifiably Roasted By NFL Fans

Is Shedeur Sanders the hardest working QB in the NFL? The insane claim is going viral.

A truly hilarious tweet about Shedeur Sanders is getting torched on X.

Shedeur Sanders is easily one of the biggest storylines in the NFL……despite being unable to win the starting QB job for the Cleveland Browns.

In fact, Joe Flacco was benched with the team sitting at 1-3, and do you know who is the new starting QB?

Spoiler: It's not Shedeur.

It's Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders tweet ruthlessly roasted.

Well, we found at least one NFL account that seems to only have good things to say about Shedeur. Rookie Watch tweeted Tuesday night that Shedeur "has been working HARDER than almost every QB in the NFL."

Comical due to the fact that's impossible to determine.

You can see the full tweet, which has 1.2 million views as of publication, below.

As you'd expect, many people were quick to crack jokes and point out the absurdity of making such a claim.

I'd like to make the obvious point that practicing with a bunch of DIII college players isn't going to help an NFL QB grow.

Now, that's not me slamming DIII football. That level of football is filled with dudes who are solely playing for the love of the game. No scholarships. No NIL. Just pure football.

However, the idea an NFL QB is going to learn much by practicing with future dentists and accountants is hilarious. Secondly, the general public has no idea what the average NFL QB is doing during the week.

Do we think every starting QB in the league is just sitting on his hands? Do we really believe Josh Allen is not working out when the cameras are around? Is Jared Goff just sitting at home doing nothing all day?

Give me a break. It's an outrageous theory to float.

