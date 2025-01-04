Shedeur Sanders' Draft Stock Is Already A Mess

In case you were wondering who the most polarizing player in this year's NFL Draft would be, you can sleep easy tonight.

It's Shedeur Sanders. There. Easy. Next question!

The Colorado QB had pundits all over the map over the past two years in Boulder, and it appears he's got all the NFL minds in a pretzel, too. Frankly, none of it should be surprising given the (shit?)show that was Colorado football ever since Deion Sanders and his 14 kids arrived in Boulder two years ago.

You're either all in or all out. Love ‘em or hate ’em. ESPN's Mark Jones spent two years drooling over Colorado. Most sane folks are a bit more skeptical.

Personally, I fall into the latter category. I think Deion and Shedeur were great for college football at first, but the act grew real old, real quick last year when the Buffs lost a billion games in a row.

That being said, I'll give credit where it's due. They were much better this year. Like, insanely better. Nearly won the Big 12. Now, did they get blown to smithereens last week against BYU? Sure. That didn't help, but still, it was a solid year for that crew.

Now, all eyes turn to the NFL with fellas like Shedeur and Travis Hunter. Most folks think Hunter will be a stud, and quite possibly the top pick.

As for Sanders … well, it's a mixed bag:

It's already starting with Shedeur Sanders

See? A LOT of action on this one. Like I said, you either love Shedeur or think he's the next Ryan Leaf.

As someone who bet a ton of Colorado this year – take the over! – I can see it both ways. I sat there some weeks and thought this kid was incredible. Other weeks, it just wasn't clicking.

Of course, it's also tough to get past the theatrics that come with the Sanders Boys. It's a lot. I get it. I was worn out by last October.

As for where he goes in April, I still think he's a first round pick. The Broncos traded up to snag Bo Nix last year, and we all thought they were nuts. Assuming he doesn't poop the bed tomorrow, he'll be a playoff QB by nightfall.

Bottom line? You don't really know. This is what this time of year is – a bunch of scouts who think they know their asses from their elbows, but, in reality, they really don't know anything.

I'm just here for the #content. And Shedeur is a #content machine.

I'll take that on a slow day in January.