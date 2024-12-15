Cam Ward And Shedeur Sanders Making Their NFL Draft Thoughts Known

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are both expected to try drafting quarterbacks in the April NFL draft, regardless of who is running their personnel departments, and as the teams currently have the top two spots in the draft order, the best college quarterbacks are already jockeying for position on those teams.

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward has apparently already thought about his life with New York Giants.

And University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making it known that he's open to multiple teams despite social media saying otherwise.

Cam Ward Ready To Be In New Jersey

Speaking at a press conference just before the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday evening, Ward was asked about the possibility of playing for the Giants, who currently have a 2-11 record, which is tied with the Raiders for the worst in the NFL.

And he embraced the idea of current general manager Joe Schoen selecting him.

"I mean, if Joe wants to come get me, he knows best," the Davey O'Brien winner said. "The city of New York, I won't be in the city probably ever. I'll stay in New Jersey all day, every day, it's too much out here, so I just be vibing and trying to make some football plays for the Giants."

Sanders, meanwhile, will be vying to be the first quarterback selected. And if the Raiders have the first selection, he'll be ready. But if others pick him, he'll be ready for that, too.

This comes despite the persistent rumors he could be picky about going to certain landing spots.

On Saturday, a social media account posted that there was a "high likelihood" Sanders would refuse to play for the Giants or Browns if drafted by either of those teams.

That prompted Colorado coach Deion Sanders to directly address that "report."

Coach Prime: Son Not Eliminating Teams

It should be noted that during an appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast in March, Sanders said his son and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would refuse to play for certain teams.

"I know where I want them to go," Sanders said on that podcast, via ESPN. "So, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli (Manning)."

Sanders may or may not still feel that way nine months later. And who knows how everyone will feel starting in February when the NFL combine signals the start of the draft process.

But it's fair to think, Sanders might not be excited about going to Cleveland because of the Deshaun Watson situation there. Being added next to a player with a guaranteed contract basically guarantees that a rookie addition will likely sit initially.

Ward, Sanders Atop Board Can Change

All this is conjecture, of course.

Remember that while the Raiders and the Giants are currently 2-11, and atop the draft order, things could change in the final few weeks of the NFL season. There are currently eight teams within one game of owning the No. 1 overall selection.

And, by the way, the draft process has a way of stacking and then re-stacking the top players atop the draft boards.

Remember that last year at this time, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was considered the likely No. 1 overall selection. Maye went No. 3 to New England.

So perhaps Ward hurdles Sanders as the top quarterback. Perhaps someone else jumps them both. Or perhaps a team that isn't likely to draft a quarterback – Jacksonville or New England – settles into the top spot and decides to pick another position player if it cannot trade down.

A lot of things can happen.

Ward Ready To Answer Questions

But what will persist throughout is the sales process both Ward and Sanders will go through in discussing their games. Both will be asked repeatedly what they bring to the table for a prospective employer.

And Ward, at least, is already on his game with an answer that he gave for the Giants but obviously applies to everyone:

"I know if they get a chance to get me, they’re going to get everything," Ward told reporters on Friday "They would be getting that dude. They would be getting somebody who is someone who doesn’t care about anything, just how he moves, how he operates on and off the field, is confident, somebody who is going to challenge himself more than he challenges the team.

"At the end of the day, wins mean everything. You’re getting a winner."