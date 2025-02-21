Shawne Merriman Opines On 'Hot Mic' That Deion Sanders Doesn't Want Cleveland To Draft Shedeur

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman went on "Hot Mic" to discuss Deion Sanders’ comments about him not wanting his son, Shedeur, to play for certain NFL teams.

The younger Sanders spent the latter part of his collegiate career playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, and, because of his stellar play, figures to be a first-round draft pick. Unfortunately, that means that a team that is not currently very good will likely draft him.

While Deion knows that reality, he has reportedly said that he doesn’t want Shedeur to play for one specific unnamed team. When Jonathan Hutton asked Merriman who he believed that team was, the former linebacker was quick to respond.

"I think it's Cleveland, and I think it's Cleveland for the same reason that Myles Garrett wanted to leave. When you haven’t had a plan for a long time to put guys in places to win, you don’t want your son to go there," he said.

While Deion himself won’t be playing for Cleveland, Merriman said he wouldn’t want Shedeur to wallow in an organization that has little to no direction.

"I think from Deion's standpoint, that’s how he’s looking at it…’Hey what is the plan when he gets here? Do you guys want to win now, or do you want let him to get beat up for a couple of years (with) no offensive line, no coaching staff, constant changes of offensive coordinators, and just going out here and be another loser going forward with a loser type of personality,'" Merriman said.

If this is true, it's hard for anyone to blame Deion. Cleveland is currently dysfunctional (a frequent state for that football team for the past 20 years), and Shedeur won’t automatically fix all of that team’s problems. The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and they need a quarterback. It will be interesting to see what they do, especially given all the speculation on Deion’s perceived view of Cleveland.