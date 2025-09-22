Former App State Head Coach And UCF Assistant Shawn Clark Passes Away At 50

College football remembers Shawn Clark, the former App State head coach and UCF assistant, who passed away at 50.

Former App State head coach and UCF assistant Shawn Clark has passed away at the age of 50. 

Known around the college football world, Shawn Clark was admitted to a local hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after experiencing a medical emergency, where he remained in stable condition. Unfortunately, he passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening surrounded by family, along with his wife. 

After a successful tenure at App State, where he compiled a record of 40-24 in five seasons, Shawn Clark joined the staff at UCF in 2024. 

"Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," said UCF head coach Scott Frost. "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

UCF Announces Passing Of Assistant Shawn Clark, Former App State Head Coach

UCF Announces Passing Of Assistant Shawn Clark, Former App State Head Coach (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It was a return home to App State that had Boone, North Carolina excited. After becoming a two-time All-American for the team during his playing days, he was named the head coach, where he turned the program around into a national contender. 

He had coached previously at Purdue, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State and also App State as an assistant. 

His death comes just two days after UCF had a huge win over Bill Belichick and UNC.  

All of us at OutKick send out condolences to the family during this horrible time. He will certainly be remembered as one of the good guys in college football. 

