Shaq Says He Thinks There Was Some 'Green Screen Involvement' With All-Female Blue Origin Mission

It's been a few weeks since that all-female Blue Origin mission that sent Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, and others into space, and made everyone on this planet, including the Wendy's social media account, hate Katy Perry's no-talent-having guts.

At least, that's if you believe they actually broke the surly bonds of Earth and touched the face of God, because one Shaquille O'Neal sure as hell doesn't buy it.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the NBA great welcomed David Spade — who, for my money, is criminally underrated as a comic — and during the show, the two touched on the Blue Origin "mission."

(Starts at the 8:00 mark)

Spade said that they had been discussing why Shaq had not been aboard the space capsule. I would assume the answer is "real estate," but Shaq explained that the reason was because he doesn't think it ever went to space.

"Let's discuss it: was it real?" Shaq began. "Let me go first. I know Jeff loves Laura…"

That's "Lauren," Shaq.

"…He wouldn't want anything to happen to her, so I think there was some green screen involvement there."

Alright, that's some good conjecture, but any evidence supporting this, DJ Diesel?

"Number two: their hair was luxurious in space," he said. "Katy Perry's hair didn't move Laura's…"

Lauren, Shaq.

"…hair didn't move. Nobody's hair ever moved. Then I saw when they landed, Jeff had the special key, but it was already open.

"So, I'm going to go Universal Studios green screen on this one."

Well, the man makes some compelling points, and he's certainly not alone. There are plenty of people who think that ol' Jeff B, Sanchez, and her gal pals tried to pull a fast one on all of us here on Earth, and it looks like Shaq is certainly one of them.