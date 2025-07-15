Shaq to RGIII: Quit Talking Angel Reese or Get Punched!

Even Shaq is fed up with Robert Griffin III's social media ramblings.

Most recently, Griffin stirred controversy by sharing a picture of a monkey mimicking WNBA star Angel Reese, claiming he was defending her against ‘racist’ postings. Griffin’s post drew significant backlash, including from Reese’s mother, and now from an NBA legend.

The ex-ESPN analyst’s ramblings caught the attention of hoops icon and DJ, Shaquille O'Neal.

In a podcast interview, O'Neal expressed his frustration with Griffin’s antics and issued a stern warning to keep Reese’s name out of his mouth.

"RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f***ing face," Shaq said on the Off the Record podcast.

"It's enough. I don't usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F****** stop it. That's the last time."

Part of the ex-Washington Redskins quarterback's commentary focused on the ‘hate’ Reese received after being named a cover star for the popular video game, NBA 2K26.

Shaq added, "Leave [Reese and Caitlin Clark] alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f***ing what? I hate you now [RGIII], for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me... [Angel] is not soft, by any means. She's from the streets. But I'm like, 'You're beautiful, don't indulge with these fools. Because he's a fool."

In trying to ‘defend’ Reese, Griffin made the moment about himself.

In his original post, Griffin said, "I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats... That will never be okay with me."

RGIII added, "I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other.

"People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her."

As a fellow LSU alum, O'Neal has acted as a mentor to Angel Reese.

He once called her the "LSU GOAT."

