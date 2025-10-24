Shaq’s Custom $300K Range Rover Goes Missing in Mysterious Transport Heist

Shaq has been known to have an extensive car collection

Be on the lookout for a pricey custom Range Rover because it might belong to Shaquille O'Neal.

The NBA legend has owned dozens of cars over the years. According to GQ, he has had a customized Cadillac Escalade, a Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, a Dodge Challenger, a Ferrari 355 F1 Spider, a Mercedes S550 Convertible, several Bentleys, a 2018 Vaydor, and a Lamborghini Gallardo.

He's even owned a Vanderhall Venice three-wheel roadster. Sure, it was heavily customized like many of his cars to fit his 7-foot frame, but seeing him whip around town in that would still be quite the sight.

One of the latest additions to his collection is a $180,000 Range Rover, which the Inside the NBA analyst was getting Shaq-ified by a company called Effortless Motors. According to Page Six, these modifications were expected to make the value of the car go up to $300,000.

Effortless had the Range Rover shipped by a transport company from Atlanta to Louisiana, and while it got picked up on Monday, it never made it to the destination.

However, the way the Range Rover went missing is a little unusual. Investigators believe the people responsible may have hacked the transport company’s system and diverted the vehicle to another location.

That sounds kind of ridiculous, but it's believed to have happened before.

According to WSVN, a Michigan man ordered a Rolls-Royce worth $350,000 only for it to disappear in transit, just like Shaq's Range Rover. The man who purchased it, Nader Eldamouni, said in an interview that those responsible for the theft had rerouted the shipment.

So, keep an eye out for any black Range Rovers that look like they've been customized to accommodate a 7-foot-1 NBA legend.

Effortless is also offering a $10,000 reward for information on the missing car.