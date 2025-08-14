Shaquille O’Neal-Themed Ride Coming To Hersheypark... But Just For Halloween

There aren't too many celebrities who get their own ride at a theme park or amusement park. Off the top of my head, the only ones I can think of are Aerosmith (and that's closing) and Jimmy Fallon, but we can now add Shaquille O'Neal to this exclusive list.

At least temporarily…

Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania — but you can go ahead and call it Chocolatetown, USA — announced that one of the park's rides, Laff Trakk, is going to be getting an update.

For reasons it doesn't take a genius to understand, a lot of Hershey's rides are themed to candy, and Laff Trakk is going to be getting a special overlay themed around the NBA great's Shaq-A-Licious gummies.

No free ads, but those gummies are delicious. I was in Hershey last year to visit family and bought a bag of them at Chocolate World as a goof.

Turns out that joke was on me, because they're awesome (even if they're a little creepy since they look like Shaq's head).

Anyway, they'll have a big presence on the ride, which will only be available during Hersheypark's Halloween festivities.

I haven't ever been on Laff Trakk. I think the last time I was in the park at all was 2019, and I was there working for a radio station, which meant all I did was stand there and hand out beer koozies with the station logo printed on them.

So, no rides for me… although I did get to drive the station van through the empty park, and that was kind of fun.

However, I was aware that it's sort of like an indoor roller coaster, and you can see what it's like pre-Shaqification in this video:

Seems pretty cool. All you have to do is imagine a few giant Shaq head gummies, and there you have it!

You can ride it for yourself if you happen to be in Central Pennsylvania on a weekend between September 12 and November 2.