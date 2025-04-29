Shaq Joins Son, Mike Bibby At Sacramento State As General Manager

Shaquille O'Neal is joining his son Shaqir and recently-hired head coach Mike Bibby at Sacramento State, becoming the general manager of the Hornets.

The NBA Hall of Famer will focus on recruiting, marketing and player development both on and off the court, according to the school. And he's doing it all on a volunteer basis, forgoing a salary.

The NBA on TNT analyst joins the school several weeks after his son Shaqir, who transferred from Florida A&M. He also teams will Bibby, another NBA great and a star for the Sacramento Kings during his playing days.

SHAQ WILL JOIN FORMER NBA STAR MIKE BIBBY

Sacramento State absolutely need the help from Shaq and Bibby after going 7-25 last year and never having made the NCAA Tournament since moving up to Division I in 1991.

Shaq is the latest NBA standout to take on a general manager role in the college ranks. Steph Curry is working as an assistant GM with his alma mater Davidson and last month Oklahaom hired alum Trae Young for the same role.

With the Hornets opening a new basketball facility on campus later this year, the basketball program is hoping that the NBA stars will be able to use their leverage, experience, knowledge, power, and purse to make future NBA stars at Sacramento State.