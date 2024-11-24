Shannon Sharpe Rips Cowboys Stars To Shreds For Partying In Club After Loss

Shannon Sharpe has nothing nice to say about the Dallas Cowboys. And that's putting it mildly.

Dallas lost to the Houston Texans, 34-10, on Monday Night Football last week — their fifth straight loss. Now 3-7, the Cowboys are all but eliminated from postseason contention.

But some of the team's star players don't seem too broken up about it. Following their latest loss, receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs were spotted partying in a club, apparently filming a music video. So on his Nightcap podcast with co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson this week, Sharpe ripped into the pair of All-Pros.

"That’s why your Cowboys suck — because two of their best players, this is what they’re doing," Sharpe said. "That shows you how much the game of football means to them."

Sharpe continued: "You got your ass kicked. I would have left the stadium with a bag over my head. There ain’t no way y’all would see me leave the stadium — after I got beat like that? After I’ve gotten beat like that every game — 47-9, 37-10, 48-32… and a partridge in a pear tree. And you do this? It’s disrespectful. It’s disrespectful to the fans that pay their hard-earned money."

Shannon Sharpe: Cowboys Don't Care About Winning

Lamb and Diggs weren't the only victims of Sharpe's ire. The Hall of Fame tight end then turned his attention to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — explaining that attitude reflects leadership.

"But you know what? It couldn’t happen to a better franchise. Because all the owner do is run his mouth and talk about what they’re gonna do. And ‘I’ve been around Super Bowl teams’ and this and that," Sharpe said. "And all their players do, because they take it from the top, they run their mouths — and they ain’t won dog crap. None of ’em.

"And they talk about they know what it takes. You don’t know what it takes to win because none of you guys have won. It is disgusting. It’s disappointing. That these, two of your best players, this is what they think. It just goes to show you. See, everybody tells you what they think you want to hear. But I see what I need to know. And it tells me everything I need to know."

RELATED: Micah Parsons Defends Himself After His Questionable Comments About Mike McCarthy

Sharpe ultimately concluded that these players want to live like superstars without earning that right on the field.

"You can’t convince me these guys these guys care about winning. Because this is not what you do when you want to win. So what’s in the club that’s gonna help you get better? Take your ass home and start the recovery process. This is why I couldn’t play in today’s time. Because I don’t care what they say, guys, most — a lot — don’t care about winning," Sharpe said.

"They like the bag. They like what comes along with being an NFL player. You’re gonna get the baddest women, you’re gonna get to go to the clubs, you get to move to the front of the line. You get to go all these places. But everything, ‘Our brand,’ ‘My brand,’ the Cowboys is the brand… Ain’t one player on that team got a damn brand because you ain’t won nothing — because you don’t care about winning."

The Cowboys are coming off three consecutive 12-win seasons under head coach Mike McCarthy, but they haven't been able to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs since their last Super Bowl season in 1995.

Barring a miracle, though, they won't have to worry about the playoffs at all this year. That's OK — it just means more time to film music videos.