Micah Parsons Defends Himself After His Questionable Comments About Mike McCarthy

Micah Parsons is attempting to clear the air after he ruffled some feathers with his comments about Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this week.

Following Dallas' 34-6 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and as the Cowboys' season continues to spiral, Parsons said he's not too concerned about the fate of his head coach.

"Mike [McCarthy] can leave and go wherever he wants," the All-Pro pass rusher said. "Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for.

"You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for."

Micah Parsons Clears The Air With Mike McCarthy

Parsons' comments rightfully drew criticism from fans and the media. But on this week's episode of The Edge podcast, the All-Pro pass rusher said he didn't mean any harm.

"I never once threw — or even intended to throw — Mike McCarthy under the bus," Parsons said. "The question that was asked about here and the Dallas Cowboys, did I see Mike McCarthy in our future? I said, ‘That’s above my pay grade."

He went on to call out his critics for being "disrespectful," including former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who brought up the injury that caused Parsons to miss four games this season.

As for McCarthy, he says the team needs to focus on football and get rid of the unnecessary noise. But at least on his end, the beef is squashed.

"Micah and I had a conversation this morning about it, and we handled those things as men should handle it," McCarthy said, according to DallasCowboys.com. "That wasn't his intent [to offend], but that's something he can talk on [later]."

"We have so much more that we need to focus on and that's really what we talked about throughout the day today. We've got to keep it about football, bear down on the things we know we need to improve on, build off of some of the things we didn't. … These are some of the things you've got to eliminate from your culture, and conversation brings resolution. I think this is an example of that."

The 3-6 Cowboys will host the Houston Texans on Monday night.