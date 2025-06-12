Shane Lowry Throws Microphone In Frustration As Oakmont Lands Punches During First Round Of U.S. Open

The scoring conditions Oakmont presented for the early wave of players during Thursday's opening round could end up being the best that players see all week during the U.S. Open. While a surprising number of players were able to get into red figures early, Shane Lowry was not one of them.

Playing alongside good friends and longtime Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose on Thursday, Lowry looked anything but comfortable to begin what is his 13th U.S. Open appearance.

Starting his first round on the back nine, Lowry made a disappointing bogey on the Par 5 12th and kept things steady until arriving at the lengthy Par 3 16th hole. The Irishman missed a five-foot bogey putt and walked off the green with a double bogey and three-over after seven holes.

The drivable Par 4 17th served as a great spot to get things back on track, especially considering that Lowry hit his teeshot just off the green, 45 yards from the flag.

The problem is that Oakmont's rough is as thick as it gets, and Lowry only managed to advance his golf ball 17 feet with his chip shot. Looking for a way to let out his frustrations, he grabbed a microphone sitting next to him and threw it aside in anger.

The microphone would have clearly been in his way as he attempted his next shot, but the actual throwing of the mic wasn't exactly needed.

The golf gods didn't spite him by any means, considering that he went on to save par on the hole with a crafty chip-in. Then, five holes later playing the Par 4 third hole, Lowry holed out for eagle to get things back on track, but only briefly as he followed the eagle up with yet another bogey on a Par 5.

Lowry has never been one to shy away from showing his emotions, especially when that emotion is frustration. He's been known to let both fans and volunteers have it during tournaments.