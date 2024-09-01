ESPN Edits Out Hilarious Donald Trump Joke On College GameDay

ESPN cut a brief moment of Shane Gillis impersonating Donald Trump on College GameDay.

The popular comedian joined the ESPN event for the opening week of college football, and was part of Pat McAfee's kicking competition.

McAfee offers significant money to random college students if they're capable of making a field goal. It's a lighthearted segment meant to be fun and entertaining.

Well, it's meant to be fun and entertaining, unless you dare to make a joke about Donald Trump. ESPN doesn't like that!

ESPN cuts Donald Trump joke

Shane Gillis is famous for his incredible Trump impression. The man's ability to impersonate the former President and current Republican nominee is nothing short of elite.

During the kicking competition, McAfee asked Gillis what President Trump might say watching the kid kick, and without hesitation, Gillis fired back in a Trump voice, "What a loser!"

You can watch the moment in the clip below at the 32-second mark.

However, the video of the kicking competition uploaded by ESPN to YouTube, which has nearly 71,000 views as of publication, doesn't include Gillis' incredibly vanilla Trump joke.

That portion was cut out. You can see exactly where the portion was cut out at 2:52, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What is ESPN thinking? Seriously, what the hell is ESPN doing by cutting out a vanilla moment of Shane Gillis doing his popular Trump impression?

The entire point of inviting a guy like Shane Gillis to GameDay is so that he can make jokes and have fun. Gillis pretending to be Donald Trump is very literally the most popular thing he's known for.

He does it all the time, and it's awesome. Instead of just leaving the moment alone, ESPN has now drawn more attention to it by cutting it out.

Does ESPN want to fail? Does it want to upset and annoy people and come off as boring? It'd be one thing if a guy got on set and said something so out of pocket that it would be a huge problem for the network.

That's not what happened here. Gillis simply called the kid a loser while doing a Trump voice.

What a clown move from an increasingly clown network. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.