Don't You Dare Insult Shane Beamer's Wife's Cookies

The South Carolina football coach rushed to his wife's defense after fans criticized her baking on a Netflix series.

Shane Beamer will tolerate no slander about his wife, Emily Beamer, or her baked goods.

The South Carolina head football coach took time during his preseason press conference this week to address reporters about something that's been bothering him.

"I do have a statement to make," Beamer said on Tuesday. "I think my wife is getting some undue criticism on the cookies that she makes."

Beamer was referring to episode 5 of the Netflix series SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, in which his wife was shown making some homemade chocolate chip cookies. The cookies, according to some viewers, looked a little too "doughy," "raw" or "medium rare" for their liking. But the coach disagrees with the critics.

"She’s actually had people that have reached out to her … saying she’s not cooking the cookies long enough," Shane explained. "Much respect for the people that took the time to reach out to her to criticize her for her cookies, but the cookies are the freaking bomb, just so you guys know. I’ve got my girl’s back."

Personally, I'm Team Beamer on this one. A soft, melty, doughy cookie beats a crunchy, overcooked one any damn day.

Plus, Emily's cookies have been a storied tradition throughout her husband's coaching career.

"She’s been making those cookies when I was an assistant coach," Shane said. "She’s been making those cookies for my position group that I coached, so the running backs at Virginia Tech, or the tight ends at Georgia, or the tight ends at Oklahoma. And now what you saw in that episode was her making the cookies. She does it every Thursday for all the people in this building."

But don't just take his word for it. Shane brought references!

"So to the people that reached out to her on Instagram to criticize her and tell her that she’s not cooking them long enough, come up here on a Thursday after practice when I put those cookies out and see how fast they’re devoured and gone, because they’re gone in about five minutes as well," Beamer said.

"And reach out to any tight end from the University of Oklahoma from 2018-20 or Georgia tight end ’16-17 or any Virginia Tech running back if you want to ask about the cookies."

Finally, the defense rested its case: "I’ve got her back. Let me say that. The cookies are awesome. She’s cooking them the right way."