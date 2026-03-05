Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Press Conference Outfit Will Make You Question Ever Watching The NBA Again

He makes George Costanza's Gore-Tex coat look like a cardigan by comparison.

NBA players are some of the strangest dudes on the face of the planet.

It's hard to find a more egocentric group of "hey, look at me" people in any sports league per capita than you will find in "The Association."

If you need a perfect example of this, look no further than some of the dumb articles of clothing they slap on themselves during the pregame photo shoot they call an entrance.

The latest offender in this realm is none other than Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After seeing his postgame press conference outfit, you might question whether you'll ever watch an NBA game again.

Look, I like SGA fine enough. He's a fun young star that makes the NBA tolerable to watch at times (when he isn't going to the free throw line 28 times a night, that is).

But what in GOD'S name is this man wearing?

There is no earthly way this outfit was practical in the slightest.

I looked up the weather in New York City on Wednesday night (the Thunder played the Knicks at Madison Square Garden) and the nighttime low was 41 freaking degrees.

I can't stand cold weather and will never voluntarily live north of West Palm Beach again in my life, and I can even stomach 41 degrees in a hoodie and some jeans.

And the best part about all of this: SGA was doing his presser INDOORS!

This is so performative it makes me want to puke, and, judging by the comments section under my coworker's post, it looks like I'm not alone.

Yes, please! Drag his ass!

SGA, bro, what are we doing here? I have been to New York City in March, during a blizzard, and didn't even dress this absurdly.

There's a good chance SGA just wants to stand out more because no one knew him as an answer during a recent episode of Jeopardy!, but I digress.

The NBA, ladies and gentlemen. Truly the most unserious league by a country mile.